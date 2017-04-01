Homeowner scheme to be launched

A pilot scheme will be launched for local first-time homebuyers who do not qualify for subsidised flats but cannot afford private properties after the next-term Government assumes office.

Chief Executive-elect Carrie Lam made the statement today after attending a radio programme.

Mrs Lam said the plan, still an initial concept, can adopt a public-private partnership model.

She said she will review land supply and hopes one or two pieces of land can be identified in the short term to launch the plan.

For the long term, more land sources have to be found so that the current 10-year housing goal can be attained, she added.

On her cabinet formation, Mrs Lam said it is not an easy task because of a highly politicised environment.

"I would try my very best to inspire and impress upon suitable candidates. This is a moment, a historic moment to serve Hong Kong, because there are still many opportunities in front of us and I really want to make Hong Kong a better place for the future generation, and I hope that those suitable candidates will share my passion."