Accident report submitted

July 03, 2017

An independent task force has submitted its investigation report on a fatal industrial accident in March on the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge Hong Kong Link Road.

 

Led by the Deputy Director of Highways, the task force submitted its report to the Director of Highways on June 30.

 

The Highways Department has referred the investigation findings to law enforcement agencies.

 

It said it cannot disclose the contents of the report yet, as investigations are being conducted by other agencies.

 

The department said it attaches great importance to site safety and has issued advice to improve the project's safety.



