Bridge quality ensured: CE

June 06, 2017

Test results show the Hong Kong sections of the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge are structurally safe.

 

Chief Executive CY Leung made the statement to the media before today's Executive Council meeting, saying the Government attaches great importance to the bridge’s construction quality.

 

Mr Leung said non-destructive strength tests conducted by the Highways Department on the bridge's critical structures showed the concrete is safe.

 

He added follow-up action is underway and the Government will keep the public updated on the incident.



