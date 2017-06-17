Problems found in concrete test results

Abnormalities have been found in 116 of the concrete cube test results for the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge Hong Kong Section and related projects.

The tests were part of the Civil Engineering & Development Department investigation into alleged falsification of the test reports by an outsourced laboratory.

Updating the media on the investigation today, Acting Director of Civil Engineering & Development Norman Heung said the results were yielded from a review of the concrete cube test reports conducted by the laboratory from 2013 to 2014.

The problematic test results have been provided to the Highways Department for follow up action.

Noting the laboratory has assisted other Public Works Regional Laboratories in conducting concrete cube tests for 400 projects, mainly from 2013 to 2014, Mr Heung said abnormalities were found in 130 results from 55 of these projects.

From the raw data, the department traced the test data of the tests that had not been tempered, and subsequent analysis showed the abnormalities did not affect their compliance with the General Specifications for Civil Engineering Works requirements.

Mr Heung said the same analysis is being conducted for the abnormalities of the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge Hong Kong Section and related projects.

The Civil Engineering & Development Department will provide the results of its review to the departments responsible for these 55 works projects.

The need for further tests on the concrete strength will be examined, having regard to the significance of the locations of the structures involving the concerned batches of concrete, he added.

