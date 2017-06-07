More measures to ensure bridge safety

The Government has conducted additional measures to ensure the Hong Kong sections of the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge are structurally safe.

Secretary for Transport & Housing Prof Anthony Cheung made the statement to legislators today, saying the measures adopted by the Civil Engineering & Development Department include sending more government monitors to outsourced laboratories, arranging different laboratories to conduct the concrete tests for the bridge on a rotational basis, boosting parallel testing to ensure the work standards of different laboratories are consistent, and strengthening the routine audits of test records.

The department is also reviewing its concrete test procedures and will introduce other improvement measures when necessary, Prof Cheung added.

He said the Development Bureau has asked government departments to enhance supervision of their architectural and engineering consultants, and review their performance.

The bureau is reviewing the management of architectural and engineering consultants to boost quality control, he added.