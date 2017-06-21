Concrete test reviews completed

The Civil Engineering & Development Department has found abnormalities in 20 more concrete cube test results relating to the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge's Hong Kong-related projects.

The department is investigating the alleged falsification of concrete cube test reports by an outsourced laboratory and has finished the review on the last batch of checks conducted by it.

The department handed the results to the Highways Department today, which passed them to its contractors to find the structural locations corresponding to the test results.

A total of 303,700 concrete cube tests were reviewed.

The number of test results with abnormalities is 346, which is about 0.11%.

Click here for details.