More celebratory events to come

Master performances: A series of activities paying tribute to Cantonese opera master Sit Kok-sin and Peking opera master Mei Lanfang will be held from December 16 to 29.

Chinese opera activities, two carnivals and a calligraphy and painting exhibition will be held in the coming days to celebrate the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region's 20th anniversary.

The China Academy of Culture and the Hong Kong Association of Cantonese Opera Scholars will hold a series of activities paying tribute to Cantonese opera master Sit Kok-sin and Peking opera master Mei Lanfang.

The International Conference on Arts of Sit & Mei will be held on December 16 at the Space Museum.

Another highlight event is an exhibition showcasing Sit's artistic life, featuring valuable exhibits from the Guang Dong Ba He Assembly Hall. It will run from December 17 to 29 at City Hall.

More than 120 selected art pieces will be showcased in the Fourth Dimensional Calligraphy & Painting exhibition at the Cultural Centre from December 11 to 13.

A carnival to encourage solidarity in fighting crime will be held on December 16 on the soccer pitch of Carpenter Road Park, Kowloon City, while a carnival to promote civic education and the Basic Law will take place in the Maple Street Playground, Sham Shui Po, on the same day.

