CE opens Silk Road show

Precious past: Chief Executive Carrie Lam opens the "Miles upon Miles: World Heritage along the Silk Road" exhibition at the Museum of History.

Precious past: Chief Executive Carrie Lam opens the "Miles upon Miles: World Heritage along the Silk Road" exhibition at the Museum of History.

Chief Executive Carrie Lam opened a Silk Road exhibition at the Museum of History today with Minister of Culture Luo Shugang.

The show, featuring rare relics from the Mainland, Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan, is one of the events celebrating the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region's 20th anniversary.

More than 210 exhibits will be displayed, including jade ware, textiles, sancai figurines, gold and silver ware, bronze ware and large murals.

Over half of the exhibits from Shaanxi, Henan, Gansu and Xinjiang are classified as grade-one national treasures.

There are more than 50 exhibits from Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan to show the unique cultural and religious customs in the regions.

Life-size replicas of the home of Kazakh and Kyrgyz nomads, the yurt, and camels will be displayed. Visitors can also try on Kyrgyz costumes and take photos.

The exhibition will highlight the routes network of the Silk Road's Chang'an-Tianshan Corridor which spans China, Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan.

The network was inscribed on the World Heritage List by the United Nations Educational, Scientific & Cultural Organization in 2014 for the unique cultural value of its archaeological sites and religious buildings.

The "Miles upon Miles: World Heritage along the Silk Road" show will be open to the public from tomorrow to March 5.

Click here for details.