More community celebrations to come

A light festival, a tai chi gala and two art exhibitions will be held in the coming days to celebrate the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region's 20th anniversary.

Inspired by and to be held in partnership with the Fete des Lumieres de Lyon in France, Lumieres Hong Kong will feature light installations, video projections, art exhibitions and performances, as well as education and outreach activities from November 23 to 25.

Local artists have collaborated with international talents to illuminate the city's landmark sites and buildings in the most fun and enchanting ways. The illuminations will be turned on from 7pm to 11pm at 16 locations in Tsim Sha Tsui and Central.

The Soong Ching Ling Goldkey Training Foundation will hold a tai chi gala at the Moreton Terrace Temporary Playground in Causeway Bay on November 26 from 2.30pm to 6.30pm. It will feature a tai chi performance by 600 people and booth games.

The 20 Years of Passion in Calligraphy, Painting & Photography exhibition will be held from November 21 to 23 at Hong Kong Central Library, showcasing more than 300 artworks including Chinese calligraphy and paintings, Western paintings and photographs by 160 retired educators.

The Joint Hong Kong-Guangzhou Arts & Calligraphy Exhibition 2017 will be held from November 25 to 29 at the Ching Chung Taoist Association Building, exhibiting calligraphy and paintings by Hong Kong and Guangzhou artists.

​Click here for details.