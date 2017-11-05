More anniversary festivities set

Philharmonic performances: The Berliner Philharmoniker's concerts will be relayed live at the Cultural Centre Piazza on November 10 and 11.

Two orchestral performances, cycling and running races and a Shanxi festival will kick off in the coming days to celebrate the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region‘s 20th anniversary.

The Berliner Philharmoniker will perform at the Cultural Centre, Tsim Sha Tsui, at 8pm on November 10 and at 5pm on November 11.

The concerts will feature monumental symphonic works by Richard Strauss, Brahms, Stravinsky and Rachmaninov.

Limited tickets are available and those without tickets can enjoy the performances for free through live relays at the Cultural Centre Piazza, Sha Tin Park and Yuen Long Theatre Auditorium.

Another orchestral performance is the Symphony Under the Stars, an annual outdoor mega-concert to be staged by the Hong Kong Philharmonic Orchestra at 7.30pm on November 11 at the Central Harbourfront Event Space.

It will feature the winning piece of the HK Phil's Hong Kong Composers Showcase 2017 - Chan Kai-young's Climbing to the Light, Chopin's Grande Polonaise brillante and Waxman's Carmen Fantasy.

All tickets have been distributed, but the public can still enjoy the show for free through a live relay at the Cultural Centre Piazza.

Another celebratory event, the Sha Tin Cycling & Distance Running Races & Carnival 2017 - Sha Tin in Motion 2017, will be held on November 12, comprising a 15km professional road cycling race, distance runs, a cycling parade and other activities.

Registration is required to join the races.

Meanwhile, the Hong Kong Shanxi Chamber of Commerce will present the Hong Kong Shanxi Festival from November 10 to 12 at Chater Garden, Central, for visitors to learn more about the province's business, ancestral roots and intangible cultural heritage.

The event will feature a virtual reality tour to the Hanging Temple, an augmented reality shadow puppetry show and Shanxi cuisine.

