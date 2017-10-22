Anniversary celebrations to come

Events to celebrate the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region’s 20th anniversary will be held in the coming days, including a festival, an environmental expo, a drum performance and two exhibitions.

The Hong Kong Wine & Dine Festival will be held at the Central Harbourfront Event Space from October 26 to 29.

About 400 food and wine booths will offer a gastronomic and lifestyle experience for visitors and locals. Click here for details.

The 12th Eco Expo Asia will be held at AsiaWorld-Expo from October 26 to 29, providing a platform for environmentally-conscious businesses in Asia to expand market reach and showcase their technologies, solutions and products.

It will be open to the public on October 29 from 10am to 5pm to promote green living.

Residents can also watch a percussion show, to be held at the Sha Tin Park Main Plaza on October 29 from 2pm to 5pm, with performances by bands from regional organisations and schools.

To boost appreciation for ceramic art, more than 100 ceramic exhibits with the theme of Hong Kong's past, present and future will be on display at the Exhibition Gallery of Sha Tin Town Hall from October 24 to 29.

To raise awareness about community diversity, an exhibition showcasing artwork by ethnic minorities and other local volunteers will be held at Yuen Long Theatre from October 25 to 31.

Click here for details.