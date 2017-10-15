More celebratory activities set

A countdown party, a series of hiking activities, a family walk and a district carnival will be held in the coming days to celebrate the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region's 20th anniversary.

The party will be held from 2pm to 3pm on October 22 at Ocean Terminal in Harbour City to commence the countdown to the maiden arrival of the Volvo Ocean Race in Hong Kong.

Aside from hosting the eight-month round-the-world sailing race for the first time, Hong Kong will field its first team to compete against international athletes in the event.

The party features gift giveaways, face painting workshops, photo opportunities and other activities.

The Agriculture, Fisheries & Conservation Department has selected six hiking routes for the public to enjoy the beauty of country parks in autumn and winter.

Running until December, the "Joy" Us Hiking series features eco-tours, game booths and photo exhibitions at selected country parks. The first event will be held on October 22 at Plover Cove Country Park.

A family walk and a photo-taking competition will be held from 10am to noon on October 22.

Participants will walk from the tai chi area of Ma On Shan Park and continue along the Ma On Shan Promenade. They will receive a souvenir after they finish the walk.

A carnival will also be held at the open area outside Exit C of MTR Shek Mun Station from 12.30pm to 5pm on October 22.

