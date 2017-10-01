Fireworks light up National Day

The National Day fireworks display lit up Victoria Harbour tonight in celebration of the 68th anniversary of the founding of the People’s Republic of China and the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region’s 20th anniversary.

The 23-minute extravaganza featured eight scenes, including bursts of full-moon-shaped fireworks which symbolise family reunions and Hong Kong's celebration of the Mid-Autumn Festival.

Another highlight featured a 3D heart-shaped display with the message that love unifies Hong Kong citizens.

The climax of the spectacle was fast and rhythmic firing of shells arranged in birthday cake patterns for the final scene.

The show was organised by the Home Affairs Bureau and sponsored by the Hong Kong Commerce & Industry Associations.