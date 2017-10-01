Flag raising marks 68th National Day

Chief Executive Carrie Lam and other senior government officials attended the flag-raising ceremony for the 68th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China at Golden Bauhinia Square today.

About 2,400 people, including invited guests, government officials, and members of uniformed and community groups, attended the event.

The Police Band performed at the ceremony and a mixed choir from Diocesan Boys' School and Diocesan Girls' School sang the national anthem under lead singers Frankie Liu and Alison Lau.

A fly-past and sea parade by the disciplined services wrapped up the event.