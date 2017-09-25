9.24m travellers forecast

About 9.24 million passengers are expected to pass through sea, land and air control points during the National Day and Mid-Autumn festive period.

The Immigration Department made the forecast today, saying it will boost manpower at its control points from September 29 to October 8.

Lo Wu will be the busiest control point, handling a daily average of 269,000 passengers during the period.

The department, along with Police, the Customs & Excise Department and the MTR will set up a joint command centre at the control point.

It will also closely communicate with Mainland frontier inspection authorities.

It advised land boundary passengers to plan their trips in advance and avoid travelling during busy periods.

They should also monitor radio and TV broadcasts for traffic conditions.

Expected peak times at boundary control points are available on the department's website.

Hong Kong residents requiring assistance while travelling outside the city can call the department's hotline (852) 1868.