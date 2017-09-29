Celebrations to mark National Day

Celebration activities will be held on October 1 to mark the 68th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China.

They include a flag-raising ceremony, a reception, a variety show and a fireworks display.

The flag-raising ceremony will be held at 8am at Golden Bauhinia Square outside the Convention & Exhibition Centre.

The Chief Executive will join 2,400 guests, including senior government officials and community groups, at the ceremony.

Up to 1,000 spectators can watch the ceremony from a designated area.

The Chief Executive will later host a reception for 3,800 guests, including members of the Executive and Legislative councils and the consular corps, at the Convention & Exhibition Centre.

A cultural show will take place at the Hong Kong Coliseum at 7pm and the fireworks display will start at 9pm over Victoria Harbour.