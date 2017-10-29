More celebratory fun to come

Gourmet offerings: Various local restaurants and key dining districts will hold a series of culinary events and special offers to tie in with the Hong Kong Great November Feast.

A culinary feast, an exhibition, a concert and three festivals will soon be held to celebrate the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region's 20th anniversary.

The Hong Kong Great November Feast will feature a series of culinary events held in various local restaurants and key dining districts throughout next month.

There will be a special food programme featuring crabmeat, street festivals like the Lan Kwai Fong Carnival, and dining offers. Click here for details.

The Hong Kong Chiu Chow Art Exhibition will be held at City Hall from November 6 to 8, featuring paintings by noted artists from Hong Kong and Shantou, along with signature handicrafts from Chaozhou and Shantou.

There will be classic folk songs at the Tseung Kwan O Folk Music Concert to be held at the Hong Kong Velodrome Park on November 5 from 2pm to 5pm.

A carnival with stage performances, game booths, an exhibition and a lion dance will be held at Pai Tau Village Playground, Sha Tin, on November 5 from noon to 5pm.

On the same day, the Traditional Fun Games National Education Festival 2017 will be held at Wong Tai Sin Square from 2.30pm to 5.30pm, with musical performances, kung fu and dancing, children's opera and game booths.

The Dancing for the 20th Anniversary of the Establishment of the HKSAR event will be held at Sha Tsui Road Playground, Tsuen Wan, on November 4 at 3pm, featuring a show by 1,000 dance students and stage performances.

