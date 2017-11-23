New festival to light up HK

Make a wish: Local artist Jaffa Lam assembles her Wishing Tree at Edinburgh Place, hoping viewers will see the humorous side of her creation which features discarded items she found dumped around the city.

Make a wish: Local artist Jaffa Lam assembles her Wishing Tree at Edinburgh Place, hoping viewers will see the humorous side of her creation which features discarded items she found dumped around the city.

Ebb and flow: The Over The Ocean art installation highlights the theme of life voyages , lighting up Chater Garden with projections and music.

Ebb and flow: The Over The Ocean art installation highlights the theme of life voyages , lighting up Chater Garden with projections and music.

Inuit illumination: The General Post Office is one of the city landmarks hosting light installations for the debut of Lumieres Hong Kong.

Inuit illumination: The General Post Office is one of the city landmarks hosting light installations for the debut of Lumieres Hong Kong.

A new light festival will shine the spotlight on Hong Kong from November 23 to 25.

The debut of Lumieres Hong Kong coincides with the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region's 20th anniversary.

Local artist Jaffa Lam's Wishing Tree art installation in Central is one of the projects featured in the three-day event.

"My work is a wishing tree and this site is in Edinburgh Place. It's just in front of the harbourfront. So I think it is a very nice spot. It will be like a very subtle, little, very quiet tree. All the materials hanging up are all trash from different areas," she said.

As wishing trees are usually ornately decorated, Ms Lam hopes viewers will see the humorous side of her creation, which features items she found dumped around the city, including a bicycle and mattress coils.

The artist's goal is to send home the message material possessions will eventually become discarded objects, like those hanging in her tree.

Local and international artists are participating in the mega event which showcases 15 other iconic Hong Kong sites in Central, Sheung Wan, Lai Chi Kok and Tsim Sha Tsui.

Chairman of the Board of Lumieres Hong Kong Andrew Yuen said: "We hope to present an element of surprise at each site. So the artists would use different interpretations to present the uniqueness of each site and to incorporate that with local heritage and culture."

Light installations, video projects and art pieces will illuminate landmarks such as City Hall, the General Post Office, Statue Square Gardens and the Mandarin Oriental.

"The festival was inspired by the Fetes des Lumieres in Lyon, France. They have successfully held this mega event over 30 years and they managed to attract over three million people to come to appreciate the installations over a period of four days. And Hong Kong being Asia's world city, we thought we should have a similar event as well," Mr Yuen added.

He hopes Lumieres Hong Kong can become a yearly fixture on the city's calendar.

Chater Garden houses the heart of the festival, known as The Village, where the public can enjoy music performances, educational workshops, guided tours and a variety of food and beverage booths.

The festival will be open from 7pm to 11pm each night.

Click here for details.