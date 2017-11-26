Community celebrations set

Playing dress-up: A Cantonese opera show at Tai Wai Playground from November 30 to December 1 will feature a stage make-up and costumes session.

Playing dress-up: A Cantonese opera show at Tai Wai Playground from November 30 to December 1 will feature a stage make-up and costumes session.

A world heritage exhibition, a Cantonese opera show and three carnivals will be held in the coming days to celebrate the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region’s 20th anniversary.

Jointly presented by the State Administration of Cultural Heritage and the Leisure & Cultural Services Department, the exhibition will explore the historical and cultural significance of the Silk Road through cultural relics.

It will run from November 29 to March 5 at the Museum of History.

Together with the Sha Tin Arts & Culture Promotion Committee, the department will also organise a Cantonese opera show in a bamboo theatre at Tai Wai Playground at 10.30am and 2pm from November 30 to December 1.

The Cantonese operas to be shown include Vengeance at the Lion Pavilion and The Monkey King Thrice Beats the Bony Ghost.

There will also be parent-child interactive activities including a stage make-up and costumes session as well as Cantonese operatic song singing.

The three carnivals will be held at Chater Garden in Central, Kai Tak Runway Park and Victoria Park from December 1 to 3.

Click here for details.