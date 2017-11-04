Lau Kong-wah visits Tuen Mun

Youth hangout: Secretary for Home Affairs Lau Kong-wah (right) tours the Tuen Mun District Council Yan Oi Tong Youth Space.

Youth hangout: Secretary for Home Affairs Lau Kong-wah (right) tours the Tuen Mun District Council Yan Oi Tong Youth Space.

Secretary for Home Affairs Lau Kong-wah visited Tuen Mun today to learn more about a youth development programme and meet District Councillors.

Mr Lau first attended the Youth Talk event under the "Strive for Success" Tuen Mun District Self-enhancement Training Programme & Award Scheme, which is jointly organised by the District Youth Programme Committee and the District Office.

The scheme helps youngsters build up a positive attitude towards life, and broadens their perspective through learning, experience sharing and exchange activities.

At the talk, Mr Lau chatted with Olympic diving gold medallist Guo Jingjing and Cathay Dragon Chief Executive Officer Algernon Yau who shared their experiences with 100 scheme members.

He then opened the Tuen Mun District Council Yan Oi Tong Youth Space and toured its training, work and leisure facilities.

The youth space allows youths to gather and participate in workshops, district talks as well as social innovation learning and training courses so they can help implement community innovation plans.

Concluding his visit, Mr Lau met District Councillors to discuss various local issues.