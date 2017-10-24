Gov't youth recruitment to start

The Government will place advertisements in major newspapers on October 27 to recruit up to 30 young people to join the proposed Policy Innovation & Co-ordination Unit.

Making the announcement before today's Executive Council meeting, Chief Executive Carrie Lam said job openings include non-civil service posts for senior officer and officer positions for policy and project co-ordination.

As for other youth policy initiatives, Mrs Lam said a press conference will be held on October 27 to introduce the first phase of the Space Sharing Scheme for Youth.

The scheme will provide co-working space for young people through partnerships with owners of revitalised industrial or commercial buildings.

About 60,000 sq ft of shared space will be rolled out in the first phase.

Mrs Lam said Cyberport and the Arts Development Council will help manage the shared space, and she hopes tenants can move in early next year.

The Government has also selected five committees that will bring young members on board through a pilot member self-recommendation scheme, she added.