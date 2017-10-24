Edward Yau visits Tuen Mun

On the menu: Secretary for Commerce & Economic Development Edward Yau (right) tours Sam Shing Hui Seafood Market.

Secretary for Commerce & Economic Development Edward Yau visited Tuen Mun today, meeting District Council members and visiting a school and a seafood market.

Mr Yau visited Chung Sing Benevolent Society Mrs Aw Boon Haw Secondary School where he was briefed on its vision and mission of teaching non-Chinese speaking students.

The school is committed to promoting inclusive education and providing students with curriculum support and diversified extra-curricular learning opportunities.

He then toured Sam Shing Street, also known as Sam Shing Hui Seafood Market, chatting with seafood store owners there to better understand their business.

Mr Yau also learned about the development plan for a site adjacent to Castle Peak Bay Typhoon Shelter, noting that facilities such as landscape displays, a pavilion and a children's playground will be built at the waterfront open space to serve local residents, enhance the environment and attract more tourists.

Concluding the trip, Mr Yau met District Councillors to discuss district traffic, tourism and economic development issues.