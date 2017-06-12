TK Lai visits Tuen Mun

Secretary for Security TK Lai today visited elderly and needy families in Tuen Mun as part of the Celebrations for All project.

Launching the home visit programme for Tuen Mun District, Mr Lai thanked volunteers from social welfare and local organisations for joining the event.

Mr Lai visited six families in Butterfly Estate and distributed gift packs to them to share the joy of the 20th anniversary of the establishment of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region.

He was accompanied by Under Secretary for Security John Lee and Tuen Mun District Council Chairman Leung Kin-man on the home visits.