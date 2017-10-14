New youth commission to be launched

Chief Secretary Matthew Cheung says the Youth Development Commission will be launched around the first quarter of next year.

Speaking to the media today about Policy Address initiatives, Mr Cheung said the Commission on Youth will review the Government’s youth policies to lay a foundation for the new commission’s work.

He said the Youth Development Commission will introduce a pilot member self-recommendation scheme to attract young people to participate in politics, public policy discussion and debate.

Mr Cheung added the Government hopes to boost young people's social mobility and assist them in education, employment, business establishment and home ownership in the long run.

On the non-means-tested Public Transport Fare Subsidy Scheme, he said the Government will study the feasibility of including red minibuses and shuttle buses in the scheme.

For them to be included in the scheme, they have to be outfitted with Octopus Card readers, he added.