Policy Address conscientious, bold: CE

The 2017 Policy Address is a determined, bold and conscientious effort to address the needs of Hong Kong people.

Chief Executive Carrie Lam made the statement when delivering her maiden Policy Address at the Legislative Council today.

She said opportunities and challenges await Hong Kong in the coming years, with the Belt & Road Initiative and the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Bay Area development plan bringing enormous economic opportunities.

Mrs Lam added the Government must leverage Hong Kong's unique advantages and the Central Government's support, respect the rules governing the economy and market operations, and promote free trade.

On fiscal management, she said sound public finance and optimal use of public resources are key to good governance.

She added she fully appreciates the Basic Law's requirements of keeping expenditure within the limits of revenues and avoiding fiscal deficits as far as possible.

However, with the last fiscal deficit being in 2003-04, Mrs Lam said the Government is well positioned to use its accumulated fiscal surpluses wisely to benefit the community.

She will adopt forward-looking and strategic financial management principles in making investment for Hong Kong and relieving people's burdens, she added.