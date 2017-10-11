Youth political participation to grow

The Government will enhance youth participation in public policy discussion by appointing more young people to various government committees.

Delivering her 2017 Policy Address today, Chief Executive Carrie Lam said the Government plans to increase the overall ratio of young members in the committees to 15% within her current term.

Young people will be invited to become members of selected boards and committees in areas including youth development, innovation and technology as well as environment through a pilot member self-recommendation scheme.

Mrs Lam also said the Government will revamp the Central Policy Unit into the Policy Innovation & Co-ordination Unit, with up to 30 young people recruited to join it on a non-civil-service contract basis so they can gain experience in public administration and have their voices heard at senior levels of the Government.

To nurture young entrepreneurs, she said the Government will implement the Space Sharing Scheme for Youth through a community-business-government tripartite partnership to provide a wide range of leasing options and supporting services for startups and young artists at concessionary rent.

A floor area of 60,000 sq ft will be made available in the first phase of the scheme, she added.