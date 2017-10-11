Gov't staff to rise 3%

The civil service establishment will be increased by at least 3% in the next financial year.

Outlining the move in her 2017 Policy Address today, Chief Executive Carrie Lam said it will relieve workload pressure on civil servants and allow the Government to better respond to public aspirations.

Department heads will be asked to streamline administration, foster innovation and collaboration, and leverage technology.

The Central Policy Unit will become the Policy Innovation & Co-ordination Unit, while the Efficiency Unit will be put under the Innovation & Technology Bureau to enhance interdepartmental collaboration and help departments in technology application.

Mrs Lam proposed establishing a new civil service college to further enhance training for civil servants in leadership development, public interaction and communication, innovation and use of technology.

Civil servants who joined the Government from June 1, 2000, to May 31, 2015, will be allowed to choose to retire at 65 for civilian grades and at 60 for disciplined services grades.

The Civil Service Bureau plans to consult staff on the issue early next year.

Meanwhile, the East Wing Forecourt of the Central Government Offices will be reopened as soon as possible. This will allow it to resume its functions as a vehicular access and pick-up/drop-off point for the Central Government Offices and a passageway between the offices and the Legislative Council Complex. The arrangement for the public to apply for holding public meetings or processions at the forecourt on Sundays and public holidays will also be resumed.