CE to deliver brief Policy Address

Chief Executive Carrie Lam will deliver a brief speech on her first Policy Address tomorrow instead of reading out the entire document like her predecessors did.

Speaking to reporters ahead of the Executive Council meeting today, Mrs Lam said she has accepted the advice of Executive Council members not to give a word-by-word account of the lengthy Policy Address.

"I should instead use this occasion to talk to the people of Hong Kong about my philosophy and the major initiatives that I contain in the Policy Address, not only for the next 12 months, but perhaps for the five-year term of me as a Chief Executive."

She said reading the whole text out will take at least four hours.

"I will deliver a statement to introduce my first Policy Address.

"I hope this will be welcomed by the Legislative Council members and by the public at large."

She added she will extend the duration of the press conference to explain the proposals and initiatives in the Policy Address.