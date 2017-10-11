Policy Address shows new style

The 2017 Policy Address fully reflects the current-term Government's style of people-based governance.

Chief Secretary Matthew Cheung made the statement to the media today after Chief Executive Carrie Lam delivered her Policy Address at the Legislative Council.

Mr Cheung said the blueprint has set a new starting point for Hong Kong on various fronts including the economy, society and livelihood.

"It is a new start where people here of all ages, races and sectors can connect, and forge ahead together to build a future of hope and happiness."

The Policy Address has tabled 251 new initiatives and 469 ongoing ones full of new and innovative thinking, he added.

Apart from fulfilling the duties of a public service provider and regulator, he said the Government will also further enhance its new role as a facilitator and promoter.

"We listen, we care and we act. That is how we have engaged the public in drawing up the above policies and putting into practice the new style of 'people-based' governance.

"As long as we stand united and continue to give full play to our can-do spirit, we will certainly build an even better tomorrow for Hong Kong."