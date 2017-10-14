New youth opportunities needed

Hong Kong should reinforce its strengths in the traditional sectors and create new opportunities for young people and entrepreneurs.

Secretary for Commerce & Economic Development Edward Yau made the statement to the media after attending a radio programme today, saying there is a two-pronged approach to making Hong Kong the most attractive investment and trading city in the world.

He said: "One is that we have a very strong foothold in some of the major economic sectors including investment, finance, trading, logistics as well as professional services.

"But at the same time, Hong Kong should also start to think about in what areas we can be more creative, more design-oriented and to gear up to the aspirations of the newer generation.

"So the general strategy for Hong Kong is, on the one hand, to strengthen what we have been doing good in the traditional sector, but at the same time, to explore new ways and also create new opportunities for our young people and young entrepreneurs, and to project Hong Kong as a system that is capable of making changes, as a system of design and as a system of creativity."