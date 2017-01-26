Press here to Skip to the main content
Font Size
Default Font Size Larger Font Size Largest Font Size RSS Subscription Change Colours Sitemap Mobile/Accessible Version 繁體 简体
Subscribe to e-newsletter
Search
Weather Traffic Conditions

Public urged to keep fireworks venues clean

January 26, 2017

The Leisure & Cultural Services Department urged people today to keep venues clean and be mindful of their safety while watching the Lunar New Year Fireworks Display on January 29.

 

Law enforcement teams will boost patrols on both sides of Victoria Harbour where large crowds are expected, to tackle littering, illegal hawking and vandalism.

 

People are advised to take their belongings with them when they leave, and not to leave rubbish behind. 

 

Littering will incur a fixed penalty of $1,500.

 

Additional cleaning staff and security guards will be on duty at the venues.

 

As the areas will be crowded during the fireworks display, people are advised to be tolerant and patient.

 

They should also pay attention to crowd management measures and obey police instructions.



Top
Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of the People's Republic of China 20th Anniversary