Public urged to keep fireworks venues clean

The Leisure & Cultural Services Department urged people today to keep venues clean and be mindful of their safety while watching the Lunar New Year Fireworks Display on January 29.

Law enforcement teams will boost patrols on both sides of Victoria Harbour where large crowds are expected, to tackle littering, illegal hawking and vandalism.

People are advised to take their belongings with them when they leave, and not to leave rubbish behind.

Littering will incur a fixed penalty of $1,500.

Additional cleaning staff and security guards will be on duty at the venues.

As the areas will be crowded during the fireworks display, people are advised to be tolerant and patient.

They should also pay attention to crowd management measures and obey police instructions.