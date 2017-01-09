CNY fireworks set for Jan 29

Blazing birthday: The Lunar New Year fireworks display will celebrate the 20th anniversary of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region.

Hong Kong will usher in the Year of the Rooster with a dazzling fireworks display on January 29, the second day of the Lunar New Year.

In the 23-minute spectacle, 23,888 pyrotechnic shells will fire off to light up Victoria Harbour.

The first of eight scenes will display round-shape fireworks with a pattern of “20” to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region.

Other festive patterns include the auspicious sign of the numeral “8”, golden ingots, and a “smiling face of heart”.

The extravaganza is co-ordinated by the Home Affairs Bureau and will kick off at 8pm.