CNY fireworks set for Jan 29

Hong Kong will usher in the Year of the Rooster with a dazzling fireworks display on January 29, the second day of the Lunar New Year.
In the 23-minute spectacle, 23,888 pyrotechnic shells will fire off to light up Victoria Harbour.
The first of eight scenes will display round-shape fireworks with a pattern of “20” to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region.
Other festive patterns include the auspicious sign of the numeral “8”, golden ingots, and a “smiling face of heart”.
The extravaganza is co-ordinated by the Home Affairs Bureau and will kick off at 8pm.