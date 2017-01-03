Press here to Skip to the main content
Lunar New Year clean-up starts

January 03, 2017
Rooster refurbishment

The Food & Environmental Hygiene Department launched a clean-up campaign across the city today to usher in the Year of the Rooster.

 

During the three-week campaign, the department will step up cleaning efforts and pest control measures in all districts. 

 

Public facilities under its management such as markets, cooked food centres, hawker bazaars and public toilets will be tidied up.

 

It will set up additional temporary refuse collection points for people to dispose of big household waste items.

 

The clean-up will run until January 23.

 

 



