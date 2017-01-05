Rooster stamps to go on sale

Feathered philately: Hongkong Post will issue a set of special stamps and other philatelic products to usher in Year of the Rooster.

Feathered philately: Hongkong Post will issue a set of special stamps and other philatelic products to usher in Year of the Rooster.

A set of special stamps and other philatelic products will be on sale from January 7 to usher in Year of the Rooster.

The sixth Lunar New Year special issue features a set of four stamps portraying roosters in different art forms.

The designs are set against a background of auspicious flowers to symbolise longevity, prosperity and good fortune.

Hongkong Post will also issue two sets of stamp sheetlets on the Chinese zodiac animals the monkey and rooster.

Post offices will extend their operating hours until 5pm on January 7.