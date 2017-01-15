Customs to step up patrols

Customs will step up patrols in different tourist shopping areas ahead of the Lunar New Year to remind retailers to comply with the requirements of the Trade Descriptions Ordinance.

Officers will patrol dried seafood shops and pharmacies in Yau Ma Tei, Tsim Sha Tsui, Mong Kok, Wan Chai and Causeway Bay, as well as Lunar New Year fairs from today to Lunar New Year's Eve.

They will distribute pamphlets to retailers and staff of the tourist industry reminding them to obey the law.

Customs also urged consumers to purchase products from reputable shops, be cautious about unit prices and retain receipts after making purchases.

Call the Customs hotline 2545 6182 to report suspected unfair trade practices.