CS hails staff service

Wishing lights: Chief Secretary Matthew Cheung (top, centre) officiates at the lantern lighting ceremony of the Hong Kong Well-wishing Festival 2017 in Tai Po.

Chief Secretary Matthew Cheung has commended government officers for their dedication in providing efficient services to the public over the Lunar New Year period.

Mr Cheung visited Lo Wu Control Point today and met frontline officers from the Immigration Department, Police, the Customs & Excise Department and the Department of Health.

He also extended holiday greetings to the public while inspecting the control point.

Mr Cheung then visited senior citizens at Caritas Fu Heng Home in Tai Po to offer his festive regards.

In Lam Tsuen, Tai Po, he officiated at the lantern lighting ceremony for the Hong Kong Well-wishing Festival 2017, where he was joined by the Heung Yee Kuk Chairman Lau Ip-keung and Tai Po District Council Chairman Cheung Hok-ming.

They witnessed the opening of the annual well-wishing festival and, along with local residents and overseas visitors, wished Hong Kong a prosperous year.

Mr Cheung then gave out lai see packets and New Year gifts to the socially disadvantaged and extended his festive greetings to them. He also visited stalls at the festival.