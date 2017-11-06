Edward Yau to visit Vietnam

Secretary for Commerce & Economic Development Edward Yau will visit Vietnam from November 7 to 10 to attend the 29th Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation Ministerial Meeting in Da Nang.

Ministers will review the progress made in the implementation of ongoing programmes as well as this year's four endorsed priorities in three plenary sessions.

They will discuss the ways forward and the deliverables to be submitted for APEC leaders' endorsement.

The four endorsed priorities this year are promoting sustainable, innovative and inclusive growth; deepening regional economic integration; strengthening micro, small and medium enterprises' competitiveness and innovation in the digital age; and enhancing food security and sustainable agriculture in response to climate change.

Mr Yau will also hold bilateral meetings with trade ministers.

Under Secretary for Commerce & Economic Development Bernard Chan will be Acting Secretary during Mr Yau's absence.