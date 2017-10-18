FS to attend APEC meeting

Financial Secretary Paul Chan will travel to Vietnam tomorrow to attend the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation Finance Ministers’ Meeting.

Mr Chan will attend the APEC Finance Ministers’ Retreat on October 20 and join discussions at the meeting's various sessions on October 21.

He will also hold bilateral meetings with financial officials attending the event.

He will return to Hong Kong on October 22.

Secretary for Financial Services & the Treasury James Lau will be Acting Financial Secretary during Mr Chan's absence.