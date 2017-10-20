FS attends APEC retreat in Vietnam

Fiscal dialogue: Financial Secretary Paul Chan (right) meets the Philippines' Undersecretary of Finance Gil Beltran in Vietnam.

Financial Secretary Paul Chan attended the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation Finance Ministers' Retreat in Vietnam today.

The main discussion topics at the retreat were fiscal consolidation policies, the sustainability of public debt and how to promote sustainable economic growth through a stable fiscal policy.

Before the retreat, Mr Chan held bilateral meetings with the Philippines' Undersecretary of Finance Gil Beltran, Thai Minister of Finance Apisak Tantivorawong and Malaysian Deputy Minister of Finance Dato' Lee Chee Leong.

He also met Under Secretary for International Affairs of the US Department of the Treasury David Malpass and attended a dinner hosted by Vietnam's Minister of Finance Dinh Tien Dung.

Mr Chan will participate in various sessions of the APEC Finance Ministers' Meeting tomorrow.