FS attends finance minsters meeting

Regional roundtable : Financial Secretary Paul Chan attends the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation Finance Ministers' Meeting in Hoi An, Vietnam.

Regional roundtable : Financial Secretary Paul Chan attends the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation Finance Ministers' Meeting in Hoi An, Vietnam.

Financial Secretary Paul Chan attended the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation Finance Ministers' Meeting in Hoi An, Vietnam, today.

The meeting sessions this year focused on a range of subjects, including the latest developments on global and regional economic fronts, investment in infrastructure, countering base erosion and profit shifting of enterprises, and financial inclusion.

At the meeting, Mr Chan emphasised the importance of free trade in sustaining economic growth and said Hong Kong is committed to a level playing field.

Noting the massive funding needs for infrastructure investment in the region, he said the Infrastructure Financing Facilitation Office established under the Monetary Authority last year is working with a cluster of key stakeholders to facilitate infrastructure investments and their financing.

"To date, close to 80 organisations, including multilateral financial agencies and development banks, infrastructure project developers, investors from the public and private sector, professional services firms and many other organisations, have joined the office as partners,” he said.

Before attending the meeting this morning, Mr Chan met Vietnam’s Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc, along with other participating finance ministers.

In the afternoon, he took part in the APEC Business Advisory Council's Executive Dialogue to discuss further collaboration with the private sector.