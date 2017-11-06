CE to attend APEC meetings

Chief Executive Carrie Lam will visit Vietnam from November 9 to 12 to attend the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation 2017 Economic Leaders' Meeting in Da Nang.

The four priorities for this year's meeting are promoting sustainable, innovative and inclusive growth; deepening regional economic integration; strengthening micro, small and medium enterprises' competitiveness and innovation in the digital age; and enhancing food security and sustainable agriculture in response to climate change.

Before attending the APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting on November 11, Mrs Lam will participate in a discussion session of the APEC CEO Summit on November 9.

On November 10 she will attend another session of the summit as well as the Women Political Leaders Roundtable, the Dialogue with APEC Business Advisory Council, the Informal Dialogue with ASEAN Leaders and a gala dinner.

Mrs Lam will also meet leaders of various economies.

Secretary for Commerce & Economic Development Edward Yau will accompany the Chief Executive and take part in some of the meetings.

Chief Secretary Matthew Cheung will be Acting Chief Executive during Mrs Lam's absence.