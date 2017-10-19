Edward Yau visits Sham Shui Po

Hip hangout: Secretary for Commerce & Economic Development Edward Yau (left) tours the Jockey Club Creative Arts Centre during his visit to Sham Shui Po District.

Secretary for Commerce & Economic Development Edward Yau today visited Sham Shui Po District to learn more about its latest developments.

Mr Yau said the Chief Executive mentioned in her Policy Address the Government will help young designers make full use of the district's fabric and apparel industries to create new synergy.

He added he hopes the district visit would allow him to learn about the views of the creative sector on the Government's efforts in promoting the creative industries, particularly on how to make use of the uniqueness of the district to foster the development of Hong Kong's fashion design industry.

He met district councillors and discussed local issues including the development of creative industries in the district.

He also visited apparel and clothing accessories wholesalers on Yu Chau, Ki Lung and Tai Nan streets to understand their business situation.

Mr Yau then visited the Jockey Club Creative Arts Centre to learn about its work in supporting the development of cultural and creative industries.

He also toured the studios of artists and arts groups at the centre to learn about their experience in artistic creation.