Sci-Tech awards entries invited

The Innovation & Technology Commission today invited Hong Kong people of Chinese nationality to submit entries for the 2018 State Technological Invention Award and the State Scientific & Technological Progress Award.

They are two categories under the State Science & Technology Awards initiated by the State Council of the People’s Republic of China.

The awards recognise outstanding contributions to scientific and technological progress by citizens and organisations, commend scientists' and technologists' enthusiasm and creativity, accelerate the development of scientific and technological undertakings, and enhance overall national strength.

Entries for the 2018 awards in Hong Kong close on November 17.

Click here for details.