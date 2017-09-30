InnoTech month kicks off

Travelling truck: The “InnoForce" promotional truck will drive around the city from September 30 to October 13 as part of InnoTech Month 2017.

The Innovation & Technology Commission launched InnoTech Month 2017 today, offering a variety of activities to promote innovation and technology to the community.

The promotional truck "InnoForce" will drive around Hong Kong from today until October 13.

The public can discover how innovation and technology can improve their daily lives by trying out a virtual reality game and other activities on the truck.

The vehicle is specially designed to commemorate the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region’s 20th anniversary.

Another highlight event, InnoCarnival 2017, will be held at the Science Park from October 21 to 29.

It will showcase creative inventions and cutting-edge research through exhibitions, workshops, seminars and guided tours.

