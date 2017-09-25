I&T forum held

Three-hundred government officials and representatives from universities and research and development bodies from Hong Kong and the Mainland took part in the Hong Kong Innovation & Technology Forum 2017 today.

Organised by the Innovation & Technology Bureau and the Ministry of Science & Technology, the event was held to boost innovation and technology collaboration between Hong Kong and the Mainland.

Speaking at the forum, Acting Chief Executive Matthew Cheung said that with the ministry's support Hong Kong has established Partner State Key Laboratories and the city's technology experts have participated in national science and technology programmes.

He said these measures have not only laid a solid foundation for Hong Kong's technology development, they have greatly encouraged collaboration between the city's research talents and their Mainland counterparts.

Panel sessions were held at the forum, in which participants discussed how Hong Kong can leverage its strengths to promote the commercialisation of research and development results and the sustainable development of the economy.

Secretary for Innovation & Technology Nicholas Yang briefed the audience on the directions for I&T development in Hong Kong and major initiatives.