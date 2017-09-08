Nicholas Yang attends Sydney forum

Vibrant discussion: Secretary for Innovation & Technology Nicholas Yang and Innovation & Science Australia Board Member Maile Carnegie attend the Hong Kong 20: Developments & Opportunities Business Forum.

Secretary for Innovation & Technology Nicholas Yang attended a forum in Sydney today to outline Hong Kong's developments and opportunities in innovation and technology.

The Hong Kong 20: Developments & Opportunities Business Forum was jointly organised by the Australian Chamber of Commerce & Industry and the Hong Kong Economic & Trade Office in Sydney to celebrate the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region’s 20th anniversary.

Speaking at the forum, Mr Yang said the number of startups and incubators has increased 24% to 2,000 and 50 this year, with 40% of the startups founded by overseas entrepreneurs or emigrants returning to Hong Kong.

He added those from Australia account for 4.8% of the startup founders.

Mr Yang said the development of the Hong Kong-Shenzhen Innovation & Technology Park at the Lok Ma Chau Loop and the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Bay Area will create business opportunities for Australian companies.

He encouraged them to tap into the huge Mainland market through Hong Kong.

Mr Yang later met Australian Minister for Industry, Innovation & Science Arthur Sinodinos and Stone & Chalk Chief Executive Officer Alex Scandurra.

He also visited Data61, a research unit of the Commonwealth Scientific & Industrial Research Organisation.