Elderly tech expo to be held

A large-scale exhibition on hi-tech products for the elderly will be held in June.

Organised by the Government, the Council of Social Service and the Science & Technology Parks Corporation, the Gerontech & Innovation Expo & Summit will showcase the latest technologies from around the world to boost the elderly’s living standard.

The Head of the Policy & Project Co-ordination Unit of the Chief Secretary for Administration's Private Office Doris Ho said the proportion of elderly people in Hong Kong will increase from 17% now to over 30% in 2037.

Miss Ho said the Government wants to promote the use of innovation and technology to improve the lives of the elderly through the event.



Over 100 hi-tech products will be on display, including a smart phone book, an automatic toilet waste removal system as well as a thermal detection and alert system.

Chief Secretary Matthew Cheung and the council's Chairman Bernard Chan will open the summit, which will feature talks by gerontology experts.

The event will be held from June 16 to 18 at the Convention & Exhibition Centre.