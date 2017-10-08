Celebratory events set for this week

Tech truck: Promotional truck InnoForce has virtual reality and other interactive activities which teach the public about robotics, smart living and healthy ageing.

Tech truck: Promotional truck InnoForce has virtual reality and other interactive activities which teach the public about robotics, smart living and healthy ageing.

A series of innovation and technology promotional activities, a fashion-music crossover show and a district carnival will be held in the coming days to celebrate the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region's 20th anniversary.

InnoCarnival 2017 will be held at the Science Park from October 21 to 29. It comprises exhibitions and workshops for visitors to experience the creative inventions and achievements of local universities, research centres, professional bodies and technology institutes.

Promotional truck InnoForce will continue travelling around the city until October 13 with its virtual reality and other interactive activities which teach the public about robotics, smart living and healthy ageing.

JUXTAPOSED Fashion X Music 2017, a show combining a catwalk of showpieces tailored by 80 renowned local fashion designers with live performances by local and overseas musicians, will be held at Tamar Park on October 14 from 8.15pm.

All tickets have been registered for it. People without tickets can enjoy the show through a giant screen in the public area nearby.

A carnival will be held on October 15 at Tsing Yi Southwest Sports Centre from 2pm to 7pm, including interactive family sports, games, photo booths, talent shows and an outdoor climbing wall. Souvenirs and game vouchers will be distributed during the event.

Click here for details.