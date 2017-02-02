HK sees more LNY travellers

Hong Kong saw a 4.8% increase year-on-year in the total number of visitors during the Lunar New Year holiday and a 7.5% increase in Mainland tourists.

Secretary for Commerce & Economic Development Gregory So said today the figures show an encouraging trend and he hopes the increasing number of arrivals continues.

Speaking after officiating at the launch ceremony of the Food Truck Pilot Scheme, Mr So said Hong Kong has seen an increase in tourist arrivals since the last quarter of 2016 that has carried on through December and January.

“It is still sustaining a pretty strong trend,” he said, adding the food trucks that start service tomorrow will add to Hong Kong's attractions.