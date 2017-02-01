New ATC system handles record flights

The new Air Traffic Management System handled more than 2,000 daily flights for 11 consecutive days in January, a record number.

The Civil Aviation Department said today the flights were from January 19 to 29.

It also handled 939 overflights on January 25, setting a single-day record.

Director-General of Civil Aviation Simon Li thanked department staff for their dedication in providing round-the-clock air traffic services during the Lunar New Year holiday.

The number of daily flight movements at Hong Kong International Airport during the peak period from January 19 to 30 was higher than last year.

The average number of daily take-offs and landings was 1,155, a 0.3% increase on the previous year.

There were 900 daily overflights on average, an 8% rise on the previous year.

The new system handled 2,055 daily flights on average, compared to 1,987 flights handled by the old system during the same period last year.

